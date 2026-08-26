Cal Raleigh keeps Mariners’ Wild Card hopes alive with historic franchise milestone

The Seattle Mariners are leaning heavily on Cal Raleigh to fuel their AL Wild Card push, as the star catcher's recent record-setting display gave their postseason hopes a massive shot in the arm.

If there is one player the Seattle Mariners fanbase can count on to anchor a postseason push, it is Cal Raleigh. The backstop continues to prove that beyond his elite defensive work behind the plate, his clutch hitting and game-changing power remain the heartbeat of Seattle’s playoff hopes.

Highlighting his recent tear against the Philadelphia Phillies, Raleigh became just the second player in Mariners franchise history to homer in four consecutive at-bats, joining Mike Cameron’s iconic 2002 feat, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Even when he isn’t sitting atop the league’s leaderboards, Raleigh’s knack for timely home runs serves as a promising sign for a Mariners squad aiming to recreate last season’s magical run, a campaign that featured the catcher as its primary star.

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While contenders like the New York Yankees grapple with key roster absences like Aaron Judge, the Mariners lean heavily on Raleigh as their rock through the grind of the MLB regular season, expecting his impact to carry straight into October.

CAL RALEIGH HAS HOMERED IN FOUR STRAIGHT AT-BATS 🤯 pic.twitter.com/kFbPquFkvq — MLB (@MLB) August 26, 2026

Raleigh’s impact this season

Cal Raleigh remains a cornerstone for Seattle, blending elite defensive leadership behind the dish with explosive late-season power. Though his overall batting average sits at .169, “Big Dumper” stays dangerous with 18 home runs and 52 RBIs, all while guiding one of the premier pitching rotations in Major League Baseball.

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His season grabbed national headlines during a historic late-August surge, homering in four consecutive at-bats across a two-game stretch against the Phillies. Building on his record-setting 2025 campaign—where he set an MLB record for catchers with 60 home runs—Raleigh’s rare power profile continues to fuel Seattle’s wild-card chase.

Raleigh locked in long-term with the Mariners

Offseason speculation surrounding Raleigh’s future had reached a fever pitch, with reported interest from big-market suitors like the Yankees prompting Seattle’s front office to take decisive action on a contract extension.

The Mariners secured their franchise cornerstone on March 26, 2025, signing Raleigh to a six-year, $105 million extension. The deal locks up the star backstop through 2030 and includes a vesting player option for the 2031 season.

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