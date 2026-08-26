Red Sox’ Roman Anthony looks to put criticism surrounding his injury recovery behind him

Roman Anthony is in the final stages of his recovery and hopes to rejoin his Boston Red Sox teammates in the near future.

Roman Anthony has been sidelined with an injury since early May, and his lengthy recovery has generated plenty of buzz as he works toward a return to the Boston Red Sox. Despite the criticism, the outfielder revealed that he has stayed away from the noise and is focused on making his return in the near future.

“I did everything I could,” he said, via Chris Cotillo of MassLive. “I thought I made that clear. I took all the shots (injections) I could, as soon as I could. I tried to do everything to get back on the field. Unfortunately, maybe we pushed too hard. Every time I tried to do that, it may have set me back a little bit. But at the same time, I saw three outside doctors that told me this was a three-month injury. After it all, it took right about that much.

“I don’t have anything to say to anyone or anything to prove to anyone. For me, I’m just excited to get back and play baseball with the guys. People are going to talk regardless — good or bad.”

Advertisement

The criticism stemmed from the fact that his recovery was initially expected to be much shorter than it ultimately turned out to be. Fortunately for him and the rest of the team, all indications are that he will be back in a Red Sox uniform in the coming days.

Roman Anthony #19 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after striking out.

What injury did Roman Anthony suffer?

Roman Anthony went down in early May 2026 after suffering a partially torn ligament in his ring finger along with a right wrist sprain, retroactively placed on the IL on May 5 and later transferred to the 60-day IL. The setback hit right as he was finding his rhythm at the plate—he was riding a mini hot streak, hitting .385 over his final four games before landing on the shelf.

Advertisement

Before the injury cut his start short, Anthony appeared in 30 games for Boston, posting a .229/.354/.321 slash line with 1 HR, 5 RBIs, 12 runs scored, 20 walks, and 2 stolen bases over 109 at-bats. Though the overall average looked modest on paper, his top-tier plate discipline stood out, drawing walks at a strong rate to keep his on-base percentage healthy.

Anthony’s highly anticipated return

The BoSox are currently wrapping up an away interleague set against the Miami Marlins before heading into two critical series against the New York Yankees in the Bronx and back home at Fenway Park versus the Seattle Mariners. Meanwhile, Roman Anthony has been making strong progress on his minor-league rehab assignment.

Following games with Triple-A Worcester this week, the Red Sox will re-evaluate his status on Thursday; if cleared, he is slated to rejoin the big-league club as early as Friday, August 28, just in time for the high-stakes rivalry series at Yankee Stadium.