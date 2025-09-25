Cal Raleigh makes honest admission after 60th HR, strengthens MVP case as Mariners clinch AL West

Seattle Mariners star Cal Raleigh went all the way on Wednesday night, sending a pull-side home run 438 feet into the upper deck at T-Mobile Park for his 59th of the season. But he wasn’t finished. Later in the eighth inning, Raleigh launched his 60th homer, a mark only six others in history have reached, electrifying the crowd and cementing another chapter in a remarkable season.

The Mariners were moments away from clinching the American League West for the first time since 2001, and Raleigh’s bat delivered at every turn. “I’m going to be honest with you, it’s crazy,” Raleigh admitted, according to MLB.com. “Sixty is, I don’t know what to say. I didn’t know if I was going to hit 60 in my life. And then I did it like this. Just tonight, I mean, what a way to do it.”

With his parents in attendance, Raleigh returned to the dugout for a curtain call, the “MVP” chants growing louder as fans celebrated his historic feat. “That definitely was the coolest one for sure,” he added. “They’re all great, don’t get me wrong. But to do it, and in this fashion, on this night, in front of these fans, Mom and Dad here, obviously, it was really cool.”

How rare is a 60-HR season?

Raleigh became just the seventh player to reach 60 in a single season, joining Sammy Sosa, Mark McGwire, Barry Bonds, Roger Maris, Babe Ruth, and Aaron Judge. He also joined an exclusive group of players who have reached the upper deck at T-Mobile Park, including Luke Raley, Shohei Ohtani, and Joey Gallo.

What does this mean for the AL MVP race?

The battle between Raleigh and Judge for the American League MVP has never been closer. Raleigh leads in counting stats with 125 RBIs and 60 homers, while playing the demanding position of catcher in 119 games.

Judge, meanwhile, leads the league in batting average, on-base percentage, and slugging with a .328/.455/.681 line for a 1.136 OPS, though he spent a month as a designated hitter recovering from a right flexor strain.

As the regular season winds down, the discussion of who will win the AL MVP will continue, with Raleigh’s historic feats dominating the conversation. His performance has not only helped the Mariners claim the division but also intensified one of the most compelling MVP races in recent memory.

