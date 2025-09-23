Padres manager Mike Shildt delivers bold ‘best era’ message after walk-off playoff clincher vs. Brewers

In San Diego, history felt alive again. A walk-off win in extra innings against Milwaukee Brewers had just carried the Padres into October, and manager Mike Shildt stood at the center of it all, guiding a celebration that carried an unmistakable sense of permanence.

For a franchise long starved of consistent success, moments like this have been fleeting. Yet, in the middle of the chaos, the message was clear: this was no fluke. The Padres had secured their fourth playoff appearance in six years, cementing their place among the National League’s modern powers.

“It’s pretty special,” admitted Manny Machado, according to MLB.com, who has seen the franchise rise from an afterthought to a contender. “Hell yeah, it’s special.” His words, carried over the champagne-soaked cheers, echoed what many around San Diego already felt — the Padres had entered a new chapter.

Are the Padres entering their golden era?

Manager Mike Shildt didn’t hesitate to frame it. “We’re in — I think right in the beginning of — the best era of Padres baseball,” he declared. With a dramatic 5-4 win over the Brewers in 11 innings, San Diego not only clinched a postseason berth for a second consecutive year but also reinforced the idea that this team has staying power.

The clincher came in storybook fashion. Freddy Fermin, one of the club’s Trade Deadline acquisitions, delivered a sharp single into the outfield, sparking an eruption as teammates poured out of the dugout to swarm him. It was the first time in franchise history the Padres sealed a playoff spot on a walk-off hit — a moment that instantly etched itself into Petco Park lore.

Who will lead the Padres into October?

Pitcher Nick Pivetta capped his breakout campaign with 5 2/3 gritty innings in Monday’s clincher. Shildt was clear about his postseason role: “Nick was a warrior tonight. And he’ll be set up for, most likely, Game 1.” Pivetta closed the regular season with a 2.87 ERA, 190 strikeouts, and just 50 walks across 31 starts.

What comes next for the Padres?

San Diego trails both the Dodgers and Cubs by 2.5 games for Wild Card positioning. Hosting remains possible, though the Padres know their October road may start away from home. Injuries and illnesses have tested the roster, with Fernando Tatis Jr. missing Monday’s celebration, but the group’s resilience has been a defining trait.

“It has not been a straight line,” Shildt admitted. “It’s been grindy. But that makes it even more special.” The Padres will now set their sights on the elusive prize still missing from franchise history: a World Series title.