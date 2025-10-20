Cardinals legend Albert Pujols reportedly attracts interest from two franchises following Angels’ snub

Albert Pujols, a storied figure in St. Louis Cardinals history, has recently been at the center of speculation following reports of his interview with the Los Angeles Angels for their vacant managerial position. However, recent revelations indicate that the team has opted not to proceed with Pujols, leaving the door ajar for interest from two other clubs.

According to MLB insider Mark Feinsand, “Albert Pujols will not be the Angels’ next manager, per source.” Consequently, his prospects of returning to Major League Baseball as a manager now potentially lie with two other franchises. As reported by Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the San Diego Padres and the Baltimore Orioles may have an eye on Pujols for their managerial roles.

With the MLB season nearing its climax, as the Los Angeles Dodgers await the ALCS victor between the Seattle Mariners and the Toronto Blue Jays, several teams are already mapping out strategies for the next season following underwhelming performances.

In particular, the Orioles, Padres, and Angels stand out as teams falling short this season; both Baltimore and Los Angeles missed the postseason, while San Diego exited in the Wild Card round. Thus, these franchises are reportedly in search of fresh leadership for the 2026 season.

Albert Pujols speaks onstage during The Buoniconti Fund to Cure Paralysis.

Why are teams considering Pujols?

Cardinals‘ legend appeal as a managerial candidate largely hinges on his extensive MLB experience. While his managerial experience at the Major League level is unproven, his potential transition is fueled by his recent success managing a team in his native Dominican Republic, securing both a league championship and the Caribbean Series title.

Furthermore, his upcoming role as manager of the Dominican Republic Baseball Team in the 2026 World Baseball Classic significantly bolsters his credentials, generating substantial interest among MLB franchises.

Pujols’ mentorship and preparation

Often, great leaders emerge from the guidance they’ve received. Pujols has benefited from close ties with legendary manager Tony La Russa during his final MLB years, gleaning insights and knowledge pertinent to managerial success.

Given this mentorship, along with his role as a special consultant with the Angels since retirement, Pujols stands poised to become a prominent managerial candidate on the MLB stage in the near future.

