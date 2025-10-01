MLB Rumors: Cardinals legend Albert Pujols interviewing for managerial opening

Albert Pujols, a two-time World Series champion with the St. Louis Cardinals, has been away from the field since his retirement in 2022 after a storied 22-year career. Now, rumors suggest a return to Major League Baseball, but this time in a managerial capacity.

According to a report by Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Cardinals legend is set to interview with the Los Angeles Angels franchise for their head coaching position. “Future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols will be among those interviewed for the Angels’ managing job,” Heyman announced on his X account.

If this opportunity materializes, it would mark a new chapter for Pujols in the MLB, joining the ranks of former players who transitioned to managerial roles post-retirement. As Pujols, a future Hall of Famer, prepares for this potential interview, the Angels’ fan base eagerly anticipates the outcome.

Pujols could be returning to a familiar setting where he once left a significant legacy, despite never capturing a World Series title during his tenure in Los Angeles. He spent a decade with the Angels, leading them to a postseason berth, but ultimately falling short in the 2014 Wild Card Series.

Albert Pujols celebrating.

Pujols could embark on his first managerial experience

After three years out of any on-field MLB roles, this Dominican icon may trailblaze his way into a managerial position with a team he represented for 10 years. The Angels, driven by a strong desire for victory, have not reached the postseason since Pujols last wore their jersey in 2014.

Should this prospect become reality, Pujols would face the formidable task of orchestrating a competitive team centered around Mike Trout, the Angels’ standout star, who needs a strong supporting cast to advance deeper into the season.

Angels’ struggles last season

Competing in a division with powerhouses like the Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros proved challenging for the Los Angeles franchise, which fell short of delivering top-tier performance across 162 regular-season games.

Finishing with a 72-90 record, the Angels placed last in their AL West standings and ranked third in the league for most runs allowed (837). As both the team and its fans strategize on how to improve in the upcoming season, the sole highlight from last year was their regular-season victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

