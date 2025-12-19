Luke Weaver spoke with a NY Mets pitcher before choosing to leave the NY Yankees

Luke Weaver has officially signed a $22 million contract with the New York Mets, but before finalizing the deal, he reached out to Clay Holmes. Holmes apparently played a significant part in Weaver’s departure from the New York Yankees, where he had pitched since 2023.

It was Holmes himself who shared that Weaver had given him a heads-up about the verbal agreement before it became official. “We exchanged some texts,” Holmes said. “They had one of those Zoom meetings scheduled, and then he texted me saying that he verbally agreed — things moved fast, but I think there was a lot that he really liked.”

Holmes is thrilled to see Weaver, who finished last season with a 3.62 ERA across 64 appearances, join the Mets’ staff. “I’m happy to have a friend here and happy how things worked out for him,” said the Mets’ starter, who made 33 appearances himself last year.

Weaver seen as a “Special” addition

Holmes not only discussed the recruitment process but also highlighted what Weaver brings to a Mets rotation in need of depth. He emphasized that Weaver’s experience and his ability to handle high-leverage situations make him a vital insurance policy for the late innings.

“He’s a special pitcher,” Holmes noted. “He’s got some spunk, got some character, and just really good energy to him, Luke has had a lot of success, so I’m happy to see him rewarded for it, and happy to play with him again.”

Weaver also reunites with another former teammate, Devin Williams, who is already on the Mets’ roster. Regarding the reunion, Holmes added, “To see him make the trip over here and to get to be his teammate again is going to be great.” The Mets now feature two former Yankee hurlers from last season’s staff.