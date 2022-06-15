Yadi is the veteran catcher who continues to set records since 2005, now Molina broke a record that is considered a big one with more than 14,000 outs.

Yadier Molina is a 10-time All-Star MLB catcher, he has played for the St. Louis Cardinals since the 2004 season. But Molina's career could be coming to an end, he is 39 years old but the Cardinals still have Yadi at home plate.

The St. Louis Cardinals have won the World Series title only twice in the 21st century, 2006 and 2011, both titles with Molina as the starting catcher. In addition to the big titles, Molina won 9 times the Gold Glove Award (2008-2015, 2018), 4 times Platinum Glove Award (2011-2012, 2014-2015), among other awards.

Molina was talented since high school, an MLB scout, Edwin Rodriguez saw Yadi as a future top catcher who was going to steal Mike Matheny's job in the future (Matheny was Cardinals' catcher at the time).

Cardinals' Yadier Molina breaks a putouts by a catcher record

Yesterday, June 13, 2022, Molina secured his 14,865th putout, that record puts Yadi in the first spot over catchers Ivan Rodriguez with 14,864 and Jason Kendall with 13,019 putouts. This is the Most Putouts by Catchers category, as first baseman are also capable of setting big records and their category is split from catchers.

Yadier Molina's other personal MLB records include his 4 times Platinum Glove Awards and Consecutive playoff games started with 83. And with playing for the Cardinals he has also set and broken other records such as Gold Gloves as a Catcher (9), Playoff hits for career (89), Consecutive Opening Day starts at catcher (15, 2005–19), among other records.

