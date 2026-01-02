Phillies have three names on the target list after missing out on Tatsuya Imai to Astros

The Philadelphia Phillies are doing mixed moves this MLB offseason. They have an approach of spending big on some areas, improving the roster from calling up prospects from the minors and then trusting young players to be way more important than in years prior. However, they wanted Tatsuya Imai, but after losing the bidding war to the Houston Astros, they are focusing on other three players.

According to Tommy Wild of Yahoo! Sports, the Phillies are still looking to add another arm or two to their pitching staff. And, after missing on Imai to the Astros, Wild says the Phillies should be focusing on three key names.

Those names are Chris Bassitt, Nick Martinez, and Lucas Giolito. Hence, implying the Phillies are looking more for veterans after missing out on Imai’s potential. It’s a 180-degree turn.

What does each name could provide to the Phillies?

The Phillies have aces already with Christopher Sanchez and Zack Wheeler. Bassitt is a 36-year-old pitcher, but he is a reliable presence. Bassitt has made 30 or more starts in each of the last three seasons while still logging quality innings. He would fit in the middle of the rotation.

Lucas Giolito #54 of the Boston Red Sox

Martinez is also a veteran with more than 40 games in 2025. While not as great in numbers like Bassitt, Martinez is still serviceable. Last but not least, it’s Giolito. He would not be an expensive move. In 2025, he had a relatively strong year, posting a 3.41 ERA and 1.29 WHIP in 26 starts after missing all of 2024. He can provide savviness and experience to the rotation.

The rest of the Phillies rotation looks strong

Christopher Sanchez had a breakout season with the Phillies last year, posting a 2.50 ERA and a 1.05 WHIP. Jesus Luzardo also had a stellar first year as part of the Phillies. Aaron Nola will be looking for a bounceback year. Of course, Zack Wheeler is an ace but he is dealing with an injury right now.

Hence, a veteran could perfectly fit in to throw some baseballs once every five games or so. The Phillies are in a good spot with their rotation. It’s just a matter of completing it with the best name possible.