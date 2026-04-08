Carlos Mendoza shifts stance on using Sean Manaea in NY Mets’ pen in upcoming games

New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza met with the media ahead of Wednesday’s clash against the Arizona Diamondbacks, addressing the evolving state of the pitching staff and the specific role of veteran lefty Sean Manaea.

As first reported by MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo, Mendoza expressed confidence in the current five-man rotation established for the Opening Day roster. While there had been internal discussions regarding a potential shift, the skipper seems content with his current starting corps for the time being.

Despite the frustration Manaea expressed after being bumped from the initial rotation, the Mets had previously considered transitioning to a six-man unit following the first week of April. However, that strategy appears to have been shelved in favor of traditional roles, leaving Manaea as the apparent odd man out in the starting conversation.

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Mendoza’s recent comments cast further doubt on Manaea’s path back to a starting role this season. For now, the manager remains firm that his current quintet provides the best chance to win, leaving the veteran southpaw to find his footing elsewhere in the staff.

Sean Manaea #59 of the New York Mets poses for a photo.

Are the Mets struggling in the rotation without Manaea?

The Mets stumbled out of the gate with a 3-4 record through their series opener against the San Francisco Giants, but the ship has since been steadied. New York has rattled off four consecutive wins, spearheaded by dominant outings from staff aces Freddy Peralta and Kodai Senga, who have both lived up to their top-of-the-rotation billing.

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However, the back end of the staff remains a work in progress. While the rotation has stabilized, the overall pitching depth has been tested as Clay Holmes, Nolan McLean, and David Peterson have struggled to find consistency.

This has led many to wonder if Manaea could provide a boost; yet, his opportunities have been nearly non-existent, totaling just two appearances and a mere 0.1 innings pitched without recording a decision.

At this juncture, Manaea’s future in the rotation remains clouded in uncertainty. With Mendoza publicly backing his current starters, the veteran lefty appears to be the odd man out as the Mets look to maintain their momentum through the gauntlet of the April schedule.

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