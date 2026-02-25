Ranger Suarez issues definitive statement on choosing the Red Sox after Phillies stint

One of the Philadelphia Phillies‘ toughest decisions was not re-signing Ranger Suarez, who spent eight seasons on the mound for them. As the Phillies aim to rejuvenate their roster for the upcoming season, Suarez was promptly offered a five-year deal by the Boston Red Sox, which he readily accepted.

During a spring training game on Tuesday, NESN interviewed Suarez in the bullpen, seeking insight into his decision to join the Red Sox. He provided a clear rationale: “It was an easy decision for me, joining an organization that has won four titles in the last 20 to 25 years,” Suarez stated confidently.

Indeed, when it comes to titles in MLB history, the Red Sox stand out with four World Series championships in the last three decades, along with four runner-up finishes in various seasons.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s understandable why Suarez sees this as an excellent move for his MLB career. However, the real judgment will come during the impending season, where the Red Sox aim to secure a World Series berth and reclaim their position atop American baseball.

Ranger Suarez #55 of the Boston Red Sox poses.

Advertisement

Suarez’s performance in his first outing in a Red Sox jersey

As anticipation builds for the upcoming season, Suarez made his Red Sox debut in a spring training game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, showcasing impressive stats in his initial innings with the team.

Advertisement

see also Former World Series champion with the Red Sox secures lucrative contract extension with Braves

Here are his stats from that inaugural game:

Innings Pitched: 1.2

Hits: 3

Runs: 2

Earned Runs: 2

Strikeouts: 2

Walks: 0

Pitches (Strikes): 33 (22)

Advertisement

With his focus also on the World Baseball Classic, where he will lead Team Venezuela, the Red Sox are confident in Suarez’s potential to deliver an exceptional performance this season, as they strive to secure a World Series spot by 2026.

SurveyWill Suarez make a significant impact in the Red Sox during the upcoming season? Will Suarez make a significant impact in the Red Sox during the upcoming season? already voted 0 people

Advertisement