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Jesus Luzardo’s dominance masks Phillies’ deepening offensive struggles this season

While Jesus Luzardo has anchored himself as a frontline stud in the Philadelphia Phillies' starting rotation, his brilliant individual performance is merely masking the glaring roster deficiencies.

Jesus Luzardo #44 of the Philadelphia Phillies pitches.
© Orlando Ramirez/Getty ImagesJesus Luzardo #44 of the Philadelphia Phillies pitches.

The Philadelphia Phillies finally climbed back to the .500 mark at 27-27 following a crucial victory over the San Diego Padres in Monday’s series opener. The headline of the night was left-hander Jesus Luzardo, who stole the show with a dominant performance on the mound.

The southpaw anchored the Phillies’ victory by tossing six scoreless innings against a potent Padres lineup. However, the win couldn’t entirely mask Philadelphia’s ongoing offensive funk, as the core of the order—Trea Turner, Bryce Harper, Alec Bohm, and Adolis Garcia—went a combined 0-for-14 on the night.

The only real spark came from Kyle Schwarber, who put together a strong 2-for-3 showing, and Brandon Marsh, who launched a solo home run to help power the offense.

While Garcia has stepped up admirably to help mitigate the absence of the injured Nick Castellanos, the Phillies desperately need the rest of the lineup to break out of this collective slump if they plan to take care of business over the remainder of the series against San Diego.

Luzardo shows two sides of the coin this season

Luzardo’s brilliant outing highlighted a bizarre statistical split for the lefty this year. While he has been absolutely virtually unhittable on the road—boasting a pristine 3-0 record and a microscopic 1.28 ERA away from Philadelphia—home cooking has been a different story, as evidenced by his dismal 1-4 record and a ballooned 7.31 ERA at Citizens Bank Park.

See also

Don Mattingly not considering major lineup change involving Trea Turner

Because of those drastic splits, manager Don Mattingly will need to find ways to steady his starter during home assignments to ensure the Phillies can string together wins and push their record well above the .500 threshold.

Phillies’ pitchers are recording outstanding stats

Despite Luzardo’s localized struggles at home, the Phillies’ starting rotation as a whole has been pitching lights-out baseball. Over the last two-plus weeks, Philadelphia starters have pitched to a spectacular 1.84 ERA, the best mark in Major League Baseball over that stretch.

The pitching staff is doing its part; now, the onus falls on the bats. If superstars like Harper and Bohm can rediscover their rhythm at the plate to back this elite pitching, the Phillies have a legitimate chance to transform into an absolute powerhouse and firmly secure their postseason destiny.

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Santiago Tovar
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