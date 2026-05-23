Cubs make roster decision involving infielder Nicky Lopez and outfielder Kevin Alcantara

The Chicago Cubs addressed their depth chart with a roster decision involving Nicky Lopez and Kevin Alcantara as the team continues evaluating internal options.

The Chicago Cubs made a notable roster move on Monday, designating infielder Nicky Lopez for assignment while calling up outfielder Kevin Alcantara from Triple-A Iowa in a corresponding transaction as the organization continues to adjust its depth chart during the season.

Lopez, who appeared in only a handful of games since joining the Cubs, was moved off the active roster as Chicago created space for Alcantara, who was already on the 40-man roster. According to 670 The Score’s Bruce Levine, Alcantara was present in the clubhouse ahead of the move being finalized.

Alcantara now returns to the major leagues after receiving 22 plate appearances across 13 MLB games over the past two seasons. In Triple-A Iowa this year, the 23-year-old has shown power potential with a .247/.339/.567 slash line, 15 home runs, and 60 strikeouts in 180 plate appearances, coming as Pat Murphy recently expressed frustration with Brewers players.

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Alcantara gets another opportunity with Cubs outfield

The Cubs are expected to use Alcantara in a limited role initially, particularly against left-handed pitching, where he could spell Pete Crow-Armstrong in center field or Michael Conforto at designated hitter.

However, his long-term path to regular playing time remains uncertain, with established veterans ahead of him in a crowded outfield mix. Still, Chicago continues to evaluate internal options as the roster evolves.

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Lopez loses roster spot after limited impact

Lopez was acquired from the Colorado Rockies for cash considerations in late April but struggled to secure consistent playing time, appearing in just four games during his stint with the Cubs.

A veteran utility infielder with experience at multiple positions, Lopez has hit .228/.298/.281 over 1,220 plate appearances since 2022 across several teams, settling into more of a depth role in recent seasons.

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If he clears waivers, Lopez could either accept an outright assignment or explore free agency, though a return to the Cubs on a minor league deal remains a possible outcome given the organization’s familiarity with him.