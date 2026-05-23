Giants’ Logan Webb gets encouraging injury update amid rehab progress

San Francisco Giants ace Logan Webb received an encouraging injury update after beginning his rehab assignment while recovering from a knee injury.

The San Francisco Giants received an encouraging update on ace pitcher Logan Webb, who appears to be moving closer toward a return from the injured list after beginning a rehab assignment.

According to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, Webb has officially started his rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento as he continues recovering from a knee injury. The update comes at an important time for a Giants team that has struggled throughout the 2026 season and currently sits at 20-30 overall.

Webb, 29, remains one of the most important pieces of San Francisco’s rotation despite a difficult start to the year, posting a 5.06 ERA across eight starts with 42 strikeouts in 48 innings pitched, as the Giants reportedly are not considering a Rafael Devers trade despite their difficult season.

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Webb could return soon for Giants

Even with his early-season struggles, Webb’s overall track record gives the Giants confidence that he can quickly regain form once healthy. The veteran pitcher has been one of baseball’s most durable starters over the last several years, making at least 32 starts in every season since 2022. Injury absences have rarely been an issue throughout his career.

Logan Webb #62 of the Giants pitches against the Padres. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

As long as there are no setbacks during his rehab assignment, Webb could be trending toward a return to the Giants rotation in the near future.

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Giants hoping Webb sparks turnaround

San Francisco has endured a disappointing campaign so far, falling to fourth place in the competitive NL West standings. Still, with plenty of games remaining in the season, the Giants hope Webb’s eventual return can help stabilize the pitching staff and give the club a chance to climb back into postseason contention.