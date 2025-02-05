Cubs reportedly acquire Dodgers reliever to strengthen bullpen for upcoming MLB season

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs have been among the busiest teams this MLB offseason. While the Cubs still trail the Dodgers in overall roster strength, their aggressive moves suggest they may be closer to contention than anticipated.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Cubs are acquiring right-handed reliever Ryan Brasier from the Dodgers. “The Chicago Cubs are acquiring right-handed reliever Ryan Brasier in a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers, sources tell ESPN. Brasier, 37, was DFA’d last week but should provide leverage innings for Chicago,” Passan wrote.

Brasier was unexpectedly designated for assignment last week by the Dodgers, and the Cubs likely didn’t have to give up much in return. Passan did not specify if any players were sent to Los Angeles or if the deal was purely for cash. The acquisition of Brasier represents the Cubs’ effort to strengthen their bullpen for the upcoming season.

Dodgers – Cubs: A strategic move for both teams

In 2024, Brasier posted a 3.54 ERA in 29 appearances. While he performed well, he was even better in 2023, with a 0.70 ERA in 39 games. Despite his strong performance, the Dodgers, with their deep bullpen, decided to move forward without him. That decision may be questioned if Brasier returns to his 2023 form.

Ryan Brasier #57 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches during the third inning of Game Five of the 2024 World Series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on October 30, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The Cubs’ hope: The return of the best Brasier

Cubs management is confident that Brasier can regain his best form and become a key contributor in the bullpen. This strategic move allows them to add depth and experience to their pitching staff, a crucial step as they look to compete in MLB’s highly competitive landscape.

