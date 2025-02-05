MLB Rumors: Pete Alonso faces decision amidst tense negotiations with Mets, Scott Boras

Time is running out for Pete Alonso, one of MLB‘s most sought-after free agents, as he has yet to finalize a contract for the 2025 season. The ongoing delay, stemming from tense negotiations with his agent Scott Boras, is putting his preparations for the upcoming season at risk. Alonso is reportedly in talks with the New York Mets, as well as other MLB teams, but negotiations remain at an impasse.

Alonso’s primary desire is to stay with the New York Mets, although the gap between the two sides seems to be widening. His agent, Boras, has taken a hard stance that, according to reports, hasn’t been well received by Mets owner Steve Cohen.

The ongoing deadlock appears to be due in large part to Boras’s high demands, which have not been met favorably by Cohen. MLB analyst Evan Roberts notes that the situation has reached a critical point.

“Pete Alonso told Scott, ‘I want to go home, and you better make it happen.’ Now Scott is testing the last bit of power he has left. He’s saying, ‘We’ve given you everything, Mets, now close the deal.’ Alonso will sign a contract, and shortly after, Scott Boras will be fired. He’s going to be fired because he failed Pete Alonso,” Roberts shared on episode 419 of Rico Brogna: A New York Mets Podcast. These comments highlight the growing tension between Alonso and Boras.

Sports Agents Scott Boras looks on during the New York Yankees press conference to introduce Gerrit Cole at Yankee Stadium. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Is there still hope for a reunion between Alonso and the Mets?

Despite the apparent distance, the Mets’ offer— a three-year contract worth between $68 million and $70 million— remains on the table. This deal may be the most reasonable for Alonso, offering him the chance to stay in Queens, where he’s already an established figure. Even Cohen, during the Mets’ FanFest, acknowledged the possibility of an agreement, though he voiced dissatisfaction with the terms of the proposals they had received.

“I don’t like the structures that are being presented to us. They are very asymmetrical against us, and I’m convinced of that. I will never say no. There’s always a possibility. But the reality is we’re moving forward,” Cohen said, “If it stays like this, I think we’ll have to get used to the idea that we’re moving on with the players we have.” These statements suggest the Mets are not willing to yield to Boras’s demands, which further complicates Alonso’s situation.

The Toronto factor and time pressure

Amid this uncertainty, the Toronto Blue Jays have emerged as a serious contender for Alonso. With the MLB offseason winding down, Alonso must make a decision soon to ensure he’s properly prepared for the preseason and to avoid following in the footsteps of other Boras clients who found themselves in similar standoffs. The pressure of time is adding to the growing tension between Alonso and Boras, which could lead to a shift in agents and a new chapter in Alonso’s career.