Daulton Varsho refuses to change walk-up song despite backlash from Blue Jays fans

Daulton Varsho opened the season hitting .213, but he’s also drawing attention for his walk-up song, Alex Warren’s “Ordinary”, which has not been well received by many Toronto Blue Jays fans, some of whom have asked him to change it. Varsho, however, is refusing to do so for personal reasons.

The report came from Hazel Mae on X: “Daulton Varsho has been asked by many fans to change his walk up song, ‘Ordinary’ by Alex Warren. ‘I’m not changing it. My daughter loves the song, so I’m putting it out there, I’m not changing it.’”

The song isn’t entirely new to Varsho. Last season, according to WalkUpDB, a site that tracks MLB players’ walk-up music, he cycled through several tracks, including “My Promise Land” by Josiah Queen and “Bottle Rocket” by Chris Hennessee.

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Is “Ordinary” actually a bad walk-up song?

“Ordinary” by Alex Warren is widely popular online, with more than 60 million views on its official lyric video on YouTube. It’s also frequently used across social media platforms like TikTok, Facebook, and X, making it instantly recognizable.

The track even reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Songs of the Summer chart in 2025. Still, in MLB terms, WalkUpDB shows Varsho is the only player currently using it, as it’s not the typical high-energy “pump-up” track fans expect in stadiums, where hip-hop, rock, or heavy metal are more common.

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Among Blue Jays players, musical tastes vary widely, ranging from Meek Mill, Drake, Travis Scott, and Rick Ross to Linkin Park. Ernie Clement, for example, is using “I Was Made for Lovin’ You” by KISS this season, after previously walking up to Akon’s “Angel” in 2025.