Blue Jays injured list climbs to 10 players after George Springer toe fracture

The Toronto Blue Jays now have 10 players on the injured list, a nightmare scenario for the team, its fans, and the entire front office. After coming off a World Series run against the Los Angeles Dodgers, they must now find a way to move forward without key contributors like Alejandro Kirk and George Springer.

The most jarring blow comes at the top of the lineup. Losing Springer to a toe fracture removes a veteran catalyst, while Kirk’s absence leaves a massive hole behind the plate. Management and John Schneider now face a daunting task as they determine who will step in during this stretch without one of their most important bats.

The pitching staff has been hit just as hard. José Berríos and Shane Bieber headline a growing list of unavailable arms, while the loss of high-leverage relievers like Yimi García and Bowden Francis forces others into uncomfortable roles.

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The Blue Jays’ injured list

The injury bug hasn’t spared the organization’s future either, with names like Trey Yesavage and Cody Ponce adding to the total. When a team loses depth at both the Major League and Triple-A levels simultaneously, internal options quickly become dangerously thin.

George Springer had to leave the game with a left toe fracture after fouling a pitch off his foot in the third inning pic.twitter.com/esUbWUhMC5 — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 11, 2026

Alejandro Kirk

George Springer

Addison Barger

Anthony Santander

José Berríos

Shane Bieber

Cody Ponce

Bowden Francis

Trey Yesavage

Yimi García

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The key for Toronto will be staying steady despite the wave of injuries. Players like Barger didn’t have the best start this season, but last year, his second in the majors, he posted a solid .243 average and delivered three home runs in the postseason, raising expectations for what he could bring in 2026.

At least the Blue Jays still have some flexibility within their depth chart. They can turn to internal replacements and also rely on their Triple-A affiliate, the Buffalo Bisons, to fill key gaps as needed.