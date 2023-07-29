With the MLB trade deadline approaching, the Los Angeles Dodgers have been making significant moves to bolster their roster. Recent acquisitions like Lance Lynn, Joe Kelly, Enrique Hernández, and Amed Rosario have added depth to the team. However, the Dodgers are still eager to reinforce their outfield.

According to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, the Dodgers are actively pursuing outfielders Mark Canha and Tommy Pham from the New York Mets. Both players bat from the right side, bringing the much-needed power and versatility to the Dodgers’ outfield lineup.

Despite the addition of Amed Rosario, the Dodgers remain committed to improving their outfield’s overall production. Mark Canha and Tommy Pham’s skill sets align with the Dodgers’ requirements, making them attractive trade targets as the deadline approaches.

Evaluating Production and Contract Status

Tommy Pham’s impressive performance in the 2023 season has caught the attention of the Dodgers’ front office. His offensive capabilities and defensive prowess make him an enticing option to enhance the team’s outfield depth.

In contrast, Mark Canha’s contract situation adds an intriguing dimension to the Dodgers’ pursuit. With an $11.5 million club option for the 2024 season and a $2 million buyout, the Dodgers have room to carefully evaluate their long-term plans before finalizing any potential deal.

Recent trade activity, such as David Robertson‘s move from the Mets to the Marlins, indicates the Mets’ openness to explore further deals. As the trade deadline approaches, discussions between the Dodgers and Mets regarding Canha and Pham are likely to intensify.