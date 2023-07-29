The MLB world is buzzing with Nolan Arenado‘s candid remarks regarding the potential trade to the Los Angeles Dodgers. As rumors of a reunion with his hometown team circulate, Arenado’s response has added a layer of intrigue to the situation. Despite ongoing trade talks, the Cardinals have not approached him to waive his no-trade clause, leaving the situation open to speculation.

Since his arrival in St. Louis through a blockbuster trade in 2021, Nolan Arenado has been a cornerstone player for the Cardinals. However, the allure of playing in his hometown of Orange County has made the Dodgers a desirable destination for the star third baseman. As trade rumors intensify, fans and experts are eager to see how this potential move unfolds.

While the Cardinals’ rotation faces challenges due to various factors, the Dodgers see the potential acquisition of Arenado as a significant opportunity to strengthen their roster. The trade could bolster the Dodgers’ lineup and elevate their competitiveness in the intense National League West division.

Arenado’s Comments on the Trade Rumors

In response to the trade rumors, Nolan Arenado had this to say after Friday’s game: “I’m just here to try to help the team win, and I’m here to help the Cardinals win while I’m here. It’s hard for me to sit here and speak on some of these things. I think the Cardinals, those guys are smart up there. I think they’re looking at every way to make this team better, and that’s just kind of how I see it.”

When asked about the claim that he would only waive his no-trade clause for the Dodgers, Arenado replied, “I haven’t talked to anybody, really. So I don’t know where those reports came from. But, like I said, when [Mozeliak] comes up to me and wants to have those conversations, we’ll have them”, he said per Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat.

Throughout his time with the Cardinals, Arenado’s desire to win has been evident. With three All-Star selections, high MVP finishes, and two Platinum Glove awards, he has solidified his status as one of the game’s premier players. The prospect of joining the Dodgers, presents an enticing opportunity for Arenado to pursue further success.