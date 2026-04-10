Dodgers’ Dave Roberts backs ABS system but admits it may be ‘too perfect’

The Los Angeles Dodgers are adjusting to one of the biggest rule changes of the 2026 season, and manager Dave Roberts shared a balanced view on the Automated Ball-Strike challenge system. While he supports the technology, he also pointed out how small margins can impact the game.

Speaking on The Dan Patrick Show, Roberts explained his stance. “I like it. I think it’s good. It might be a little bit too perfect in the sense of a centimeter changes a call,” he said, while also noting that the system is pushing umpires to improve their performance.

The Dodgers have seen the effects early in the season, winning 50 percent of their ABS challenges so far. With a strong 9-3 start to the year, the team is not only competing at a high level but also adapting quickly to how the strike zone is being called.

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Roberts sees benefits, but also small concerns

Roberts made it clear that he supports the system overall. He believes the added accountability is helping umpires stay sharp and improving the consistency of calls across games.

Dave Roberts #30 of the Dodgers looks on during a workout. Mike Christy/Getty Images

At the same time, he acknowledged that the precision of the system can be a double-edged sword. A call being decided by such a small margin can change key moments, which adds a new layer of pressure for both hitters and pitchers.

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Dodgers hitters adjusting to new strike zone

One of the biggest impacts has been on hitters. According to Roberts, the system is helping players better understand the strike zone and adjust their approach at the plate. “It’s also helped our hitters really understanding the hitting zone, the strike zone,” he said. “They’re more in tune with it now.”

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As the season continues, the Dodgers’ ability to adapt to these changes could become an advantage. For now, Roberts’ view reflects a mix of support and caution as the league continues to evaluate the long-term impact of ABS.