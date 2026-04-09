Phillies’ J.T. Realmuto sends calm message amid offensive struggles: ‘Nobody is panicking’

The Philadelphia Phillies are going through a difficult stretch at the plate, but inside the clubhouse, the message remains steady. Despite being held scoreless for 20 consecutive innings after back-to-back shutout losses against the San Francisco Giants, veteran catcher J.T. Realmuto made it clear there is no panic within the team.

“I think we have a good track record of playing really good baseball,” Realmuto said according to MLB.com. “Obviously, right now that’s not what we’re doing, but we know that we’re just one good swing away from the whole team taking off… there’s nobody in this room panicking.”

The concern, however, is real outside the clubhouse. The Phillies sit at 6-6 and rank near the bottom of the league in runs scored, with just 42 through their first 12 games. Their recent struggles, including a quiet series at Oracle Park, have only added to questions about the lineup’s consistency.

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Offensive struggles raise questions early

Philadelphia has scored two or fewer runs in most of its recent games and managed just a handful of hits in the final games against San Francisco. Even players like Bryce Harper acknowledged the team needs better at-bats and improved discipline at the plate.

J.T. Realmuto downplays concern as Phillies’ offense goes quiet, stressing confidence despite early struggles. Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Manager Rob Thomson pointed to frustration as a key factor, noting that players may be trying to do too much instead of sticking to their approach. That urgency has led to chasing pitches and missed opportunities in key moments.

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Confidence remains despite slow start

Still, the tone inside the clubhouse remains focused and confident. Realmuto’s comments reflect a group that believes its track record will eventually show again over the course of a long season.

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With potential lineup adjustments ahead and a return home on the schedule, the Phillies are looking for a reset. The expectation is not panic, but execution, trusting that one moment can shift the rhythm and get the offense back on track.