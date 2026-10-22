Dodgers GM reaffirms commitment to Kyle Tucker, Edwin Diaz heading into next season

Following the Los Angeles Dodgers’ disappointing season finish, general manager Brandon Gomes evaluated the futures of Kyle Tucker and Edwin Diaz heading into next year.

Two of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ premier additions last offseason, Kyle Tucker and Edwin Diaz, endured turbulent 2026 regular seasons. Despite those struggles, General Manager Brandon Gomes expressed strong confidence in both players looking ahead to 2027.

“So much of that was betting on the true talent of those guys and while the regular season did not go the way anyone expected, their contributions in the postseason were massive,” Gomes said. “Really looking forward to next year for those guys.”

With both players anchored in Los Angeles—alongside ace Tarik Skubal, whose long-term future remains a key storyline—the Dodgers aim to rebound in 2027 and recapture World Series glory following their back-to-back titles in 2024 and 2025.

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Another major focal point in Los Angeles was the late-season performance of Shohei Ohtani. The Japanese superstar struggled to find his dominant form in October after racing back from an injury sustained in the closing weeks of the regular season.

Edwin Diaz #3 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts.

Diaz and Tucker’s performances in the 2026 MLB season

Across 21 regular-season appearances, Diaz struggled to an inflated 8.68 ERA and a 1.98 WHIP over 18.2 innings, battling command issues and giving up crucial late-game hits. While he managed to secure seven saves, he frequently pitched through traffic on the basepaths. However, the fiery reliever found redemption in October, delivering multiple scoreless relief outings to stabilize the back end of the bullpen when the Dodgers needed it most.

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For Tucker, the 2026 campaign was marked by flashes of production bookending a lengthy middle-of-the-season injury absence. Tucker finished his abbreviated regular season hitting .239 with 70 hits, seven home runs, and 44 RBIs across 80 games.

His refined plate discipline and smooth left-handed swing remained vital assets, allowing him to maintain a solid on-base percentage and deliver timely hits with runners in scoring position.

Key takeaways

Brandon Gomes praised Kyle Tucker and Edwin Diaz’s postseason contributions despite regular-season struggles.

praised Kyle Tucker and Edwin Diaz’s postseason contributions despite regular-season struggles. Edwin Diaz recorded a 8.68 ERA and a 1.98 WHIP across 21 regular-season appearances.

recorded a 8.68 ERA and a 1.98 WHIP across 21 regular-season appearances. Kyle Tucker posted a .239 batting average with 7 home runs and 44 RBIs.

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