What happens if Rays win, tie or lose vs. Brewers today in the 2026 MLB World Series Game 2?

The Tampa Bay Rays face mounting pressure heading into Game 2 of the World Series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

With Game 2 of the 2026 World Series on deck, the Tampa Bay Rays already find their backs against the wall against the Milwaukee Brewers. Coming off a sluggish Game 1 performance, the Rays need an immediate rebound to keep their hopes alive of capturing the franchise’s first championship.

Riding a monster Game 1 from William Contreras, the Brewers are looking to tighten their grip on the Fall Classic. Tampa Bay, however, is out to prove its pennant-winning run was no fluke.

While veterans like Gary Sanchez face lingering questions about their future, the Rays will lean heavily on young slugger Junior Caminero to spark the offense tonight against Milwaukee.

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What happens if the Rays win vs Brewers today?

A Game 2 victory by the Rays would knot the World Series at 1-1, swinging momentum in their favor as the series shifts to Game 3. Stealing a win on the road would also deliver a massive confidence boost against the title favorites.

A Tampa Bay win would snap Milwaukee’s six-game postseason winning streak, handing the Brewers their first loss since the NLDS against the San Diego Padres.

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What happens if the Rays and Brewers tie?

If the Brewers and Rays are tied after nine innings, the game will head into extra innings and continue until a full frame ends with one team ahead, or until Milwaukee walks it off in the bottom half.

Unlike the regular season, MLB postseason rules do not utilize the “ghost runner” on second base. Both clubs will play traditional extra innings with clean bases until a winner emerges.

What happens if the Rays lose to the Brewers?

If the Rays fall in Game 2, Milwaukee will take a commanding 2-0 series lead, moving within two wins of hoisting the first Commissioner’s Trophy in franchise history.

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For Tampa Bay, digging out of an 0-2 hole would be a daunting task. In World Series history, only a handful of teams have ever rallied from two games down to claim the title.

Key takeaways