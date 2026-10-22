NY Yankees report predicts Jazz Chisholm Jr. will leave in free agency

It’s been anything but an easy year for Jazz Chisholm Jr. with the New York Yankees, and the die may be cast for his future in The Bronx.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. found himself making headlines almost weekly throughout the 2026 MLB season. However, more often than not, he was raising eyebrows for the wrong reasons as his contract year with the New York Yankees was filled with adversity and struggles both on defense and at the plate.

With reports suggesting the Yankees have given up on Chisholm Jr. and are ready to move on, a prediction from around the league hints at where Jazz could play next. According to Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report, Chisholm Jr. could sign with the Los Angeles Angels in the offseason.

The MLB‘s overlooked brother in the City of Angels has recently been purchased by Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, which is ready to make a splash and turn the tide. Perhaps landing a free agent like Chisholm Jr. is exactly the kind of move the Angels need to make a statement right away.

Advertisement

As Hal Steinbrenner pointed blaming fingers at the Yankees’ position players for the 2026 postseason collapse, it’s hard to imagine Chisholm Jr. was exempt from criticism, and it might signal the end of the line for him.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees.

NY Yankees face free agency decision

Chisholm Jr. isn’t the only Yankee set to become a free agent in 2027, but he might be the biggest name on the list and, as a result, raise the biggest question for the Bronx Bombers. If New York is convinced it needs Jazz back, it could extend a qualifying offer to him.

Advertisement

However, based on the buzz and Chisholm Jr.’s head-scratching production in 2026, it’s plain to see the Yankees have their fair share of doubts about whether the second baseman should stay in town. If they don’t extend Chisholm Jr. a qualifying offer, which will come at a steep price (around $23 million), the Yankees could try to re-sign him in free agency, but it’s uncertain whether they will have much luck going that route.

It wouldn’t be New York’s first rodeo, as the team has dealt with similar situations before, including Cody Bellinger’s drama last offseason. However, the Bronx Bombers have also learned their lessons and may realize that this kind of drama sooner or later comes back around to collect its due.

Chisholm Jr. could head to free agency

As for Chisholm, it’s clear the 2026 season, as well as the drama prior to the start of the campaign when he avoided arbitration, left its mark. As big an honor as it is to don the pinstripes and NY cap, there comes a point when Chisholm may have to prioritize himself. The Angels, or any other suitor in free agency, may give him a chance at a clean slate, and the two-time All-Star might be wise to take it.

Advertisement

Of course, his rough contract year in The Bronx has caused much of his value to plummet, so when he next signs on the dotted line, the total figure may not be anywhere close to what he once imagined.

Key takeaways