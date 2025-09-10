Dodgers HC Dave Roberts analyzes Roki Sasaki’s performance in rehab assignment

Roki Sasaki, a promising young player on the Los Angeles Dodgers roster, is drawing significant attention from fans eager to see him perform at his best. After an injury in the early stages of the regular season, Sasaki is currently on a rehab assignment, posting impressive statistics that have captivated the coaching staff, including head coach Dave Roberts.

The young Japanese star is delivering numbers reminiscent of the expectations set when he joined the team. Coach Roberts commented on Sasaki’s rehab performance, expressing pleasant surprise. “That’s a good thing, that’s good thing for the team and for him, we will have some conversations about him to detail what he is doing,” Roberts told the media before the game against the Colorado Rockies.

As the Dodgers approach the postseason, Sasaki might be a key player in the upcoming matchups. The team is on the verge of securing a direct playoff spot, but whether Sasaki will return in time for this crucial phase remains uncertain.

In the meantime, the Dodgers are working diligently to secure their spot, maintaining their position as one of the top contenders in the National League despite facing regular-season challenges. As the World Series nears, the Los Angeles franchise remains formidable.

Sasaki shines in MiLB return

Japanese pitching sensation Roki Sasaki showcased his impressive talent in the Minor Leagues on Tuesday, signaling his readiness to make waves. Known for his powerful arm, Sasaki averaged over 98 mph on his fastballs, creating significant challenges for opposing hitters and signaling a comeback from his early-season injury struggles.

Sasaki demonstrated his prowess with six pitches clocking in at over 100 mph, alongside 16 whiffs out of 35 swings, and recording a season-high eight strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings pitched.

Such standout statistics suggest that Sasaki could seamlessly integrate into the Dodgers’ bullpen, potentially serving as a key support player behind league standout Clayton Kershaw. Considering the current challenges within the Dodgers’ pitching staff, Sasaki’s arm could provide a much-needed boost.

Should Sasaki maintain this form in his upcoming rehab assignments with the Oklahoma City Dodgers, Roberts might seriously contemplate a call-up to the majors. This move could prove beneficial, providing depth to the team and offering Sasaki a chance to solidify his position, particularly after a challenging season start.

