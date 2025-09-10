Sean Manaea opens up about dugout exchange with NY Mets HC Carlos Mendoza

Sean Manaea and the New York Mets faced a critical setback in their regular season campaign, falling in the second game of their series against the Philadelphia Phillies. With their Wild Card spot still in jeopardy after two consecutive losses, and with the San Francisco Giants and Boston Red Sox on their heels, the Mets must find a way to rally in the coming games to secure their place in the postseason.

In the series finale against the Phillies, Manaea had a brief exchange with Mets manager Carlos Mendoza. After the game, the pitcher elaborated on the conversation with the Venezuelan skipper, emphasizing its positive nature. “Mendy believes in me, so why can’t I believe in myself? It’s encouraging to hear that from the leader of our team,” Manaea remarked.

This dialogue took place amid Manaea’s struggles on the mound, as the Mets labored to keep pace with the Phillies. The southpaw’s performance was underwhelming, contributing to the Mets’ lackluster outing on Tuesday night.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Attempting to bounce back after a rocky start, Manaea showed determination beyond the second inning, aware that his regular-season numbers have been underwhelming. With a 1-3 record, a 5.76 ERA, and 64 strikeouts, Manaea has yet to find his rhythm with New York’s franchise this season.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Manaea reflects on his performance

In an improvement from the early innings against the Phillies, Manaea offered his reflections on the latter stages of the matchup. Despite a rally from the Mets, it was insufficient to secure a victory, and yet not enough to face a loss.

Advertisement

see also Carlos Mendoza issues urgent message to NY Mets amid concerns over NL Wild Card race

“I just thought, ‘Screw it, it can’t get any worse.’ So, I let go and started pitching,” Manaea explained to the media, sharing his mindset after a shaky start and his determination to fight back against the Phillies.

Advertisement

Coach Mendoza on Manaea’s game

Head Coach Mendoza was candid about Manaea’s performance this season in response to media inquiries. He emphasized Manaea’s potential for improvement, recognizing the challenges ahead as he integrates into the roster since joining at the start of the season.

“He’s a player we’re relying on. Clearly, he’s frustrated, but we’re going to need him,” Mendoza stated to the media “We brought him in to make an impact, and I fully believe he will.”

Advertisement

Advertisement