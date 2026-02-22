Dodgers’ key player with Shohei Ohtani clarifies spring training availability over Dave Roberts remarks

As anticipation builds for the United States Baseball Team’s performance in the upcoming World Baseball Classic, the Los Angeles Dodgers are preparing to tackle their spring training games without several key players who will be participating in the international tournament. Among these notable absentees are Shohei Ohtani and other talented teammates.

Manager Dave Roberts is tasked with constructing a competitive team from the remaining roster. One of those representing Japan, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, experienced an interesting situation with Roberts regarding his availability for both the Dodgers and the national team.

Roberts informed the media that Saturday would mark Yamamoto’s final appearance in spring training as he needs to report to Japan’s National Baseball Team for the WBC. However, Yamamoto announced he would play against the San Francisco Giants on Friday with the Dodgers, clarifying his availability for that game with the team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The upcoming game will be Yamamoto’s last before joining the WBC, where Japan aim to defend their title. With Ohtani not expected to pitch in the 2026 WBC due to significant reasons, much of the Dodgers’ attention will focus on Yamamoto’s development and impact.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto #18 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches.

Advertisement

Dodgers players competing in the WBC

In addition to Yamamoto and Ohtani, several other Dodgers will showcase their talents in the WBC, representing countries beyond Japan. Below is the list of players who will miss the spring training games in March:

Advertisement

see also Dodgers teammate of Shohei Ohtani reveals strategy for achieving season’s first milestone

Shohei Ohtani – Japan

Yoshinobu Yamamoto – Japan

Will Smith – USA

Edwin Diaz – Puerto Rico

Ha-seong Kim – South Korea

Advertisement

Yamamoto’s spring training debut with the Dodgers

While the absence of five players presents a challenge for the Dodgers, Yamamoto stands out as a particularly significant loss. He made an impressive preseason debut, contributing outstanding stats in the spring training game where the Dodgers triumphed 15-2 over the Los Angeles Angels.

Innings Pitched: 1.2

Hits: 3

Runs: 2

Earned Runs: 1

Strikeouts: 3

Walks: 0

Pitches (Strikes): 30-(22)

Advertisement

Advertisement