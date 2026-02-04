Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani won’t pitch in 2026 WBC due to major reason

Shohei Ohtani was expected to reprise his starring role for Team Japan as they aimed to defend their World Baseball Classic title. After a successful season returning to pitching with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the only lingering question for the 2026 WBC was whether Ohtani would take the mound for Samurai Japan.

However, during DodgerFest, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts confirmed Ohtani will not pitch in the WBC, revealing the decision came from Ohtani himself. The two-way superstar will participate as a designated hitter only, leaving his pitching role solely for the MLB season.

The financial implications behind that choice were substantial. Evan Drellich of The Athletic explained on “Foul Territory” that Ohtani could not obtain WBC insurance coverage as a pitcher due to the size of his contract.

“The insurance, I was told, costs a massive amount of money. I don’t know exactly what that means, but it would be very expensive,” Drellich said. “It covers four years for pitchers, two years for hitters. That means if Ohtani were to pitch and be covered—which he was not—the full $70 million per year for four years would need to be insured, not the discounted $46 million with net present value and deferrals.”

Shohei Ohtani will serve as designated hitter for Team Japan in the 2026 WBC. Eric Espada/Getty Images

Insurance concerns cast shadow over WBC

Ohtani’s decision shows the challenges teams and players face when balancing national representation with contractual obligations. Other WBC-related rules have also sparked frustration. Miguel Rojas criticized the age-based cutoff preventing players 37 and older from participating, calling it unfair and potentially discriminatory against Latin American countries.

Ohtani’s focus shifts to MLB season

While Ohtani won’t pitch in the WBC, the Dodgers plan to have him fully ready as a starting pitcher for the regular season. Despite the limitations, Ohtani’s impact on the international stage and upcoming MLB season is expected to be significant.

