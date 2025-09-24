Dodgers key teammate of Shohei Ohtani expected to return ahead of postseason

Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers continue to generate significant buzz in Major League Baseball as they gear up to defend their title in the postseason. Ohtani is a dual-threat powerhouse, excelling in both batting and pitching, making him a formidable opponent that other teams hope to avoid.

In an exciting development, the Dodgers are set to welcome another standout back into their lineup for the remainder of the season. Fans are eagerly anticipating the return of Roki Sasaki, who has been sidelined since May.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Sasaki is expected to take the field this Wednesday for the second game of the series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following the challenges faced by Tanner Scott in the series opener, in which head coach Dave Roberts even delivered a few words for him, Dodgers fans are keen to see what Sasaki brings to the table in the regular season. After an extensive recovery and several rehabilitation games, Sasaki’s powerful arm and potential to make an impact are crucial for Roberts and his strategic plans.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Nightengale indicate that Sasaki won’t just make a brief appearance on Wednesday; he’ll be part of the roster for the remainder of the season. This development ignites hope among fans, envisioning another championship celebration with two Japanese stars leading the charge on the Dodgers’ roster.

Advertisement

see also Clayton Kershaw’s date for final career start with the Dodgers reportedly announced

Sasaki’s impact in the MiLB

As Sasaki is expected to return to the Dodgers‘ lineup after an absence since May, he is eager to capitalize on another opportunity to showcase his capabilities. His previous stint included mixed results over eight games, but he is ready for redemption.

Advertisement

In the Minor Leagues, one of the standout statistics that influenced the Dodgers’ decision to reintegrate him into the main roster was his impressive pitching velocity, consistently reaching 98 MPH with his sliders.

With the Dodgers striving to secure the NL West championship against the San Diego Padres, Sasaki’s return could be pivotal. His presence bolsters Los Angeles’s quest to make a significant statement as they aim to defend their title in the 2025 season.

Advertisement