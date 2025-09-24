Dodgers HC Dave Roberts delivers strong message to Tanner Scott after struggling performance vs Diamondbacks

With their postseason berth already secured, the Los Angeles Dodgers now set their sights on clinching the NL West championship. However, a disappointing result against the Arizona Diamondbacks exposed vulnerabilities that other rivals might exploit in the challenges that lie ahead.

As the San Diego Padres inch closer to the top spot currently held by the Dodgers, performances like Tanner Scott’s against the Diamondbacks are tough for manager Dave Roberts to digest. Roberts addressed the situation directly, emphasizing the need for his pitching staff to step up in critical moments.

“You can’t pitch scared. We have to get them out of that mindset,” Roberts told the media after Scott squandered the save opportunity. Such incidents are fueling speculation among the Dodgers’ fan base, especially as several pitchers have faltered at various points throughout the regular season.

As the team prepares for the postseason and the final battle for the NL West crown, situations like these could be decisive for the Dodgers. Defending their title this year, players like Shohei Ohtani are acutely aware of the stakes involved.

Scott’s comments on his performance

In the aftermath of a challenging performance, Tanner Scott addressed the media with a candid reflection on his struggles on the mound. The pitcher, who recorded his 10th blown save with the Dodgers this season, didn’t shy away from taking responsibility for his impact on the team’s performance.

“I wasn’t executing pitches,” Scott admitted after the Dodgers’ loss to the Diamondbacks. “I gave up a long fly ball to the outfielder and just put myself in a bad situation by allowing the first two guys on with no outs. We should have won the game, and it was my fault.”

Ohtani’s thoughts on the outing against Arizona

Prior to Scott’s entrance, Ohtani demonstrated his brilliance on the mound, maintaining a high level of performance through five innings. However, Roberts opted for a change, bringing the game to a critical juncture. Ahead of the postseason, Ohtani shared his perspective on his role within the pitching staff.

“The end of the rehab progression at the beginning of the year was more about reaching the five-inning mark,” Ohtani commented. “As the season progresses, following a conversation with Dave Roberts last night, I expressed my desire to pitch longer and contribute to the team in any way possible.”

