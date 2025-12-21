Trending topics:
Andy Reid and Chiefs lose Gardner Minshew teammates for rest of the season after Patrick Mahomes injury

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs keep losing key players to injury. After Patrick Mahomes, the list continues to grow.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Andy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Stacy Revere/Getty ImagesAndy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs confirmed that they have placed tackle Jawaan Taylor and linebacker Leo Chenal on Injured Reserve. That means that, officially, both players are out for the rest of the season.

The past few weeks have been a nightmare for the Chiefs, with a roster plagued by injuries. Obviously, the biggest problem for the franchise is Patrick Mahomes and the torn ACL in his left knee, which will require at least nine months of recovery.

At this point, no one knows if the Chiefs will be able to reinvent themselves and become Super Bowl contenders in 2026. The offensive line failed Mahomes once again in key moments, the star wide receivers did not respond, and Travis Kelce could retire.

Who just got injured with Kansas City Chiefs?

Gardner Minshew got injured during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tennessee Titans. That left the Chiefs with only one quarterback on the roster, since Patrick Mahomes is out for the rest of the season.

Who is Chiefs backup quarterback?

Chris Oladokun is the backup quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs and was signed just hours before the game against the Titans. After Gardner Minshew’s injury, he took over the QB1 role in Tennessee.

Gardner Minshew injury update: What happened to the Chiefs’ QB?

Gardner Minshew suffered a knee injury in the second quarter of the game between the Chiefs and the Titans. The veteran quarterback was taken to the locker room and is officially out.

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
Better Collective Logo