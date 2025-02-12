Trending topics:
Roki Sasaki reportedly set for unrestricted MLB season with Dodgers in 2025

Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki is reportedly ready for an unrestricted MLB season with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2025, as the team prepares to maximize his potential.

By Alexander Rosquez

Roki Sasaki #11 of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws during workouts at Camelback Ranch on February 11, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona.
© Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty ImagesRoki Sasaki #11 of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws during workouts at Camelback Ranch on February 11, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have enjoyed a successful MLB offseason, strengthening their roster in every aspect. They’ve upgraded their starting rotation and bullpen, improved their lineup, and secured long-term deals with key players. However, one of their most significant acquisitions was landing Roki Sasaki, a young Japanese pitcher with the potential to become one of the best in the world.

Roki Sasaki, a 23-year-old with exceptional talent, was highly sought after by multiple MLB teams. After a competitive bidding process involving 20 teams, the Dodgers emerged as the victors, edging out the San Diego Padres and Toronto Blue Jays.

This acquisition stands out due to the restrictions placed on teams signing international players under 25 with less than six years of service time. Unlike his compatriot Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who signed a record-breaking $325 million contract with the Dodgers earlier this year, Sasaki was subject to international bonus pool limits.

However, the Dodgers have decided to allow Sasaki to play a full season in the majors. “Though they’ll monitor him closely, the Los Angeles Dodgers won’t place any restrictions on Sasaki in his first season in the U.S.,” reported ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez. “I want to see how one of the most lauded pitching development programs goes about extracting the greatness Sasaki clearly possesses. And I want to see how major league hitters react to his absurd splitter.”

Roki Sasaki

Pitcher Roki Sasaki poses during a Los Angeles Dodgers press conference at Dodger Stadium on January 22, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Sasaki’s drive for excellence

This decision showcases the Dodgers’ commitment to developing young talent and their belief in Sasaki’s immense potential. As Sasaki’s agent, Joel Wolfe, emphasized, the young pitcher is motivated by a desire for greatness rather than financial gain. “Roki is by no means a finished product,” Wolfe stated.

He knows it and the teams know it. He is incredibly talented. We all know that. But he’s a guy that wants to be great. He’s not coming here to be rich or to get a huge contract. He wants to be one of the greatest ever. I see that now, and he has articulated it.” Wolf added.

A measured approach for Sasaki

While the Dodgers won’t restrict Sasaki, they are also mindful of a balanced approach. With a deep and talented starting rotation, they won’t push him to take on too much too soon. Sasaki won’t be expected to shoulder a heavy workload in his rookie season. However, the team will provide him with the resources and support needed to succeed at the highest level.

Sasaki’s arrival signals an exciting new chapter for the Dodgers in MLB. With his exceptional talent and the team’s commitment to his development, both the young pitcher and the franchise have a bright future ahead.

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

