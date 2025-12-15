NY Mets drama: Edwin Diaz reveals what he told Francisco Lindor after choosing the Dodgers

Edwin Diaz has signed his contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, but fans have been eager for more details about why he did not re-sign with the New York Mets. Diaz himself has now shed light on the situation, revealing he had a call with Francisco Lindor, who reportedly accepted his decision.

“I spoke to Lindor during the process,” Diaz revealed to Sports Talk PR. He further admitted that Lindor supported him: “And after I signed, he called me, and I explained the reasons why I didn’t come back to the Mets, and he understood and was happy for me.”

This may be surprising for Mets fans, but it is likely not for Lindor, as there is a possibility he was aware of the entire process, much like Juan Soto was with the Pete Alonso situation following his move to the Orioles.

Edwin Diaz reiterates focus on Dodgers

Diaz once again emphasized that the Dodgers are a winning team, stating his arrival in Los Angeles is a key moment for his career, and he feels he will perform well playing for the current World Series champions. He made the comments in Spanish to Collazo (@cmf_collazo) in Puerto Rico.

“We have a team that’s gonna win. At this point in my career, I’m looking for a team that has the opportunity to win, and the decision was the Mets or the Dodgers. I chose the Dodgers because again, I think they’re gonna win and I’m gonna do well there.”

Diaz’s responses regarding his move to the Dodgers have always been clear; he isn’t afraid to tell people what happened during the decision-making process. Now that it is known Lindor was aware of the process, Mets fans can at least feel assured that it was not a sudden decision to leave New York.