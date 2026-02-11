Dodgers make intriguing move to support Shohei Ohtani ahead of upcoming MLB season

MLB has already slowly begun to show its first signs of preparation, but that doesn’t stop teams from continuing to strengthen their rosters for what’s ahead. Among them are the Los Angeles Dodgers, who, led by Shohei Ohtani, will be chasing a three-peat.

In recent hours, news broke about one of the franchise’s latest moves, as they managed to secure the return of an important player to the roster. According to what Jeff Passan announced on his X account, Evan Phillips re-signed with the Dodgers.

Although he is coming off Tommy John surgery and is expected to return around July, the right-handed reliever agreed to a one-year deal worth $6.5 million. Phillips returns to L.A. looking to lift another trophy with his teammates.

Phillips’ numbers in L.A.

Evan Phillips has established himself as a dominant force in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ bullpen, characterized by his elite high-leverage performance. After a stellar 2024 season where he recorded 18 saves and a 3.43 ERA across 61 games.

Phillips started the 2025 campaign with remarkable efficiency, posting a 0.00 ERA and 6 strikeouts in just 5.2 innings over seven appearances. Unfortunately, his season was abruptly halted in June 2025 when he underwent Tommy John surgery.

Ohtani chasing the three-peat

Following their back-to-back championships in 2024 and 2025, Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers enter the 2026 season with their sights set on a historic three-peat. After securing a thrilling Game 7 victory over the Blue Jays last November, the Dodgers are aiming to become the first team to win three consecutive World Series titles since the 1998–2000 Yankees.