MLB Rumors: Pirates could eye NY Mets’ young infielders in search of third base help

The Pittsburgh Pirates are continuing to explore roster upgrades as they look to strengthen their lineup before the start of the 2026 season, and the New York Mets have emerged as a potential trade partner. Third base has become a key area of focus for Pittsburgh, with the organization seeking more stability and offensive production at the position.

After an aggressive offseason aimed at supporting a strong pitching staff, the Pirates appear determined to address lingering questions in the infield. Payroll flexibility remains a factor, meaning Pittsburgh is prioritizing players on team-friendly contracts with multiple years of control.

According to Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, speaking on 93.7 The Fan, the Pirates are exploring multiple trade avenues — including two Mets third basemen. “Third base, I’ve heard they have options on several fronts, maybe up to a half-dozen, somewhere around there.”

He added, “The Mets guys are in play, that they have a lot of feelers on there, it’s not Isaac Paredes,” Mackey said, indicating that Brett Baty and Mark Vientos are legitimate possibilities while the Houston Astros’ slugger is not currently in the picture.

Brett Baty and Mark Vientos are drawing attention from teams including the Pirates. Ishika Samant- Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Why Baty and Vientos make sense for Pittsburgh

Both Baty and Vientos are entering the final year of pre-arbitration and are projected to earn just above the league minimum in 2026 before becoming arbitration-eligible. That level of cost control is particularly appealing for a Pirates team that traditionally operates with one of MLB’s lower payrolls.

The Mets’ infield depth further fuels speculation. After signing Bo Bichette to serve as their starting third baseman, New York now has Baty, Vientos, and Ronny Mauricio also capable of handling the position. That surplus could make one of them expendable under the right trade conditions.

With Jared Triolo currently the Pirates’ primary option at third base, the organization appears motivated to add competition. After missing out on several free-agent targets this winter, the trade market now represents the most logical path as Opening Day approaches.

