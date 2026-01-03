NY Mets reportedly remain in Kyle Tucker hunt amid Cody Bellinger focus

The New York Mets remain involved in one of baseball’s most closely watched free-agent pursuits, though much of their attention this offseason has been focused on re-signing Cody Bellinger. Former Chicago Cubs star outfielder Kyle Tucker also entered the market as one of the best remaining free agents, boasting a combination of power, youth, and defensive versatility that makes him a premium asset.

Tucker missed part of the 2025 season due to injury but still delivered strong numbers when on the field. His profile as a left-handed power hitter made many project a $400 million contract this offseason.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post provided context for the Mets’ approach in a December 29 livestream, stating, “Mets [for] Tucker? I mean, that’s a long ways away if that happens, because right now they’re looking at [Cody] Bellinger. I got a couple [of] other teams I’m looking at for Tucker more than the Mets.” This suggests that while Tucker is a logical fit, the Mets’ current focus is firmly on Bellinger.

Mets still a factor in Tucker sweepstakes

Despite the primary focus on re-signing Bellinger, insiders maintain that the Mets should not be written off in the Tucker chase. MLB.com reporter Mark Feinsand wrote in a January 1 article, “Toronto remains the favorite to land Tucker, sources said, though the Mets can’t be counted out, given their need for outfield help and their general willingness to spend big when they feel it’s appropriate.”

Kyle Tucker #30 with the Cubs high-fives teammates in the dugout. Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Timing could determine outcome

The timing of any decision may be critical for New York. If Tucker signs with another team before the Mets finalize a strategy, and Bellinger re-signs with the Yankees, the Mets could be left without either player. That scenario would create a significant void in the outfield and complicate roster construction ahead of the 2026 season.

As the offseason progresses, the Mets’ approach to both Bellinger and Tucker will likely define their ability to contend next year. While Bellinger remains the top priority, experts agree the team cannot be dismissed entirely from the ongoing Kyle Tucker free-agent narrative, leaving fans watching closely for any shift in the market.