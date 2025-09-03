Fans react decisively to Framber Valdez’s play in Yankees’ victory over Astros in Houston

The Houston Astros suffered a significant defeat at home against the New York Yankees, prompting widespread discussion amongst their fan base on social media. A particularly contentious play involved left-handed pitcher Framber Valdez and catcher Cesar Salazar, culminating in a home run by Trent Grisham.

As Valdez prepared to pitch, Salazar advised him to step off the mound, seemingly anticipating the Yankees‘ strategy. Unfortunately, Valdez disregarded this advice, resulting in a pitch that Grisham promptly launched out of the park.

At that juncture, the Astros were trailing 2-0, and this sequence allowed the Yankees to maintain their lead and continue pressing for victory. In a subsequent pitch, Valdez appeared displeased with Salazar’s earlier counsel related to the Grisham play, leading him to send a pitch that inadvertently hit Salazar on the arm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The expressions on both Salazar’s and Valdez’s faces spoke volumes, revealing a clear miscommunication and discontent about the situation. This incident may have affected their concentration, ultimately contributing to the Yankees’ commanding 7-1 win.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Fan reactions to Valdez’s controversial play

The video of Valdez colliding with his teammate quickly went viral on social media, igniting a spirited debate among fans. Many commenters were critical of Valdez, suspecting that the move was intentional, possibly following a disagreement with his teammate Grisham.

Advertisement

see also Josh Hader gives Astros fans a little hope about his return to the mound

Comments such as “True character is revealed in moments of adversity… so take that for what it’s worth,” and “Purposely hitting your own teammate is crazy work,” highlight the negative sentiment surrounding Valdez’s actions during the game in which the Astros fell to the Yankees.

Advertisement

Valdez addresses incident with Salazar

In the heat of competition, emotions can often run high, and managing them can be a formidable challenge for athletes. This was evident when Valdez’s pitch to catcher Cesar Salazar seemed intentional, sparking speculation. Addressing the media post-game, Valdez clarified the situation, delivering a statement aimed at Salazar and the broader Astros community.

“It was a pitch I intended to throw. I called for that pitch. Unfortunately, I just couldn’t locate it, and we got crossed up,” Valdez explained to the press. He further expressed regret, saying, “I told him I was sorry,” and emphasized that the ensuing pitch was not meant to hit Salazar.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite this hiccup, the Houston Astros remain focused on locking in their postseason spot. Currently, they lead the American League West standings, holding a slim three-game edge over the Seattle Mariners. The pressure is on, as any slip in their upcoming series against the Yankees could jeopardize their position, especially with the Mariners lurking close behind.

SurveyWas Framber Valdez's pitch deliberately aimed at his teammate? Was Framber Valdez's pitch deliberately aimed at his teammate? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE