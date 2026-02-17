Padres reportedly land ex‑Dodgers World Series hero after signing Nick Castellanos

Trending topics:
A former Los Angeles Dodgers World Series hero is reportedly joining the San Diego Padres, strengthening the roster shortly after the team added former Philadelphia Phillies star Nick Castellanos.

By Alexander Rosquez

Nick Castellanos #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies hits a two-RBI double.
Nick Castellanos #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies hits a two-RBI double.

After adding Nick Castellanos to bolster the offense, the San Diego Padres have made a notable move for their pitching rotation by signing former Los Angeles Dodgers World Series hero Walker Buehler.

Just a year ago, Buehler was riding high off his second championship with the Dodgers, though his 2024 regular season fell short of expectations. He then signed a one-year, $21 million deal with the Boston Red Sox.

Buehler’s 2025 season was turbulent. After struggling with the Red Sox, posting a 5.45 ERA in 23 appearances, he was released. He finished the year with just three appearances for the Philadelphia Phillies, signaling a steep climb back to relevance in the majors.

On Monday, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reported that the Padres had signed Buehler to a minor-league contract with an invitation to major league spring training. This gives the 31-year-old a chance to compete for a spot in a Padres rotation aiming to challenge the Dodgers in 2026.

What Buehler brings to San Diego

Buehler’s career numbers remain impressive despite recent struggles. He owns a 57–29 regular-season record with a 3.52 ERA, and a 3.04 postseason ERA. Notably, in World Series play, he allowed just one earned run over 19 innings. Padres fans hope his experience and proven track record can help anchor the rotation.

Motivation and opportunity

After a difficult season, Buehler now has a chance to prove himself once again. Facing the Dodgers — the team that initially drafted him and where he achieved World Series glory — could serve as extra motivation. The Padres have added a veteran presence with championship experience, a potential difference-maker in a competitive NL West.

Alexander Rosquez
