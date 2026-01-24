MLB Rumors: Blue Jays nearly beat Dodgers to Kyle Tucker before $240M splash

The Toronto Blue Jays came tantalizingly close to landing All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker this offseason, but the lure of a massive offer from the Los Angeles Dodgers ultimately swayed the 26-year-old.

Tucker, who had previously expressed interest in joining Toronto, also fielded offers from the New York Mets, adding further drama to one of the offseason’s most high-profile player decisions.

Tucker’s camp reportedly revealed that the Jays had structured a ten-year, $350 million deal, yet the financial gap proved too large to bridge. The near-miss underscores how competitive the free-agent market has become for elite talent.

The Blue Jays’ reluctance to increase their annual offer left them just short of the Dodgers’ $60 million-per-year deal. Industry insiders say this scenario reflects both the value of elite outfielders and the leverage teams with deeper pockets hold in free agency.

Kyle Tucker speaks during his introductory press conference with the Dodgers. @MLB

According to MLB insider Whit Merrifield, the outcome was foreseeable given the Dodgers’ financial firepower. “I don’t know Kyle, but I know people in his camp really well. They agreed to give us the exclusive if he signed with the Jays. That didn’t happen, but when he signed his agent texted me and was like Kyle really wanted to go to Toronto,” Merrifield revealed during the 6ix Inning Stretch Podcast.

Why did Tucker choose the Dodgers over Toronto?

At his introductory press conference with Los Angeles, Tucker revealed the key reason he picked the Dodgers over the rest of MLB. “There are a lot of great ball clubs out there with great teams, and they all have unique things that make them great. But… the team that these guys put together to give a great product for the fan base and the city to go out there and compete for a championship kind of speaks for itself,” Tucker said.

What this means for the Blue Jays’ offseason

Toronto’s near-miss on Tucker leaves the team evaluating remaining options in the outfield market. While the Jays retain flexibility for other acquisitions, missing out on a premier bat like Tucker reshapes their strategy heading into the 2026 season.

