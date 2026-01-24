Dodgers make final call on Teoscar Hernandez after landing Kyle Tucker

The Los Angeles Dodgers entered the offseason with a crowded outfield and speculation surrounding Teoscar Hernández. Despite completing the first season of his multi-year contract, trade rumors and positional uncertainty loomed over the outfielder, especially after the team added a record-setting deal for Kyle Tucker.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and GM Brandon Gomes emphasized that Hernández remained a fit for the roster, capable of playing multiple positions. Analysts and fans debated how the team would adjust the outfield with the new acquisition, particularly given Hernández’s prior performance metrics in right and left field.

Reports from MLB insider Ken Rosenthal confirmed Hernández will move to left field this season, with Tucker taking over right field. Roberts said during Tucker’s press conference, “Teo will move to left. He’s excited by it, he’s excited that Kyle is joining up with us,” while Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman echoed, “He’s excited about the opportunity and ready to contribute wherever we need him.”

Why are the Dodgers moving Hernández to left field?

The move is designed to optimize the outfield while minimizing defensive lapses. Hernández had played 120 games in left field during his first season with the Dodgers, but his defensive metrics in right field last season showed room for improvement, ranking in the third percentile in outs above average (OAA). The shift back to left aims to reduce opportunities for extra bases and take advantage of his versatility.

Teoscar Hernández #37 of the Dodgers strikes out against the Blue Jays. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

What this means for the Dodgers’ outfield

This adjustment sets up an outfield rotation combining Hernández’s versatility with Tucker’s power in right field. While Hernández’s offensive production remains a key factor, the Dodgers are hoping this realignment will strengthen both defense and lineup flexibility heading into the 2026 season.

