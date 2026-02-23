Former NY Yankees World Series champion stunned by Pete Alonso leaving the NY Mets

Trending topics:
Among the former veterans of the New York Yankees is one multi-time World Series champion who recently admitted he not only felt disappointed by Pete Alonso’s exit from the New York Mets, but also sent a clear warning to the now-Baltimore Orioles first baseman.

By Richard Tovar

Pete Alonso reacts after striking out.
© Greg Fiume/Getty ImagesPete Alonso reacts after striking out.

Within the New York Yankees’ veteran ranks, one former star did not hide his disappointment over Pete Alonso’s departure from the New York Mets. That was three-time World Series champion Darryl Strawberry, who admitted he was stunned to see the slugger leave Queens.

“I was really shocked that Pete would leave New York for Baltimore,” Strawberry told the New York Post. “Pete could have broken all the records and could have been on top of every offensive category for this organization, and then sometimes when you don’t see that and realize how important that is.”

Strawberry even issued a warning to Alonso, who is now enjoying a lucrative $155 million contract with the Baltimore Orioles. “One day he is going to wake up just like I did and regret you didn’t stick where you are at,” said the veteran, who also played for the Mets from 1983 to 1990.

Developing story…

