Orioles player achieves perfect home run record, outshines Alonso and Judge in spring training

During spring training, fans eagerly anticipate performances from the league’s marquee players. For supporters of the Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees, the sight of Pete Alonso and Aaron Judge each belting two home runs in their initial at-bats was a thrilling spectacle. Interestingly, an Orioles minor leaguer has maintained a flawless home run record thus far.

Beyond the stars, there is a keen interest in observing minor league players as potential MLB prospects for the regular season. In this regard, Vance Honeycutt has garnered attention with his exceptional 3-for-3 performance in spring training.

Though Honeycutt shares his spring training home run tally with four other players, he’s distinguished himself by hitting three home runs in three at-bats. This feat eclipses the efforts of Alonso and Judge, who, despite having more at-bats, have only managed two homers.

The emergence of a young prospect making waves in his first minor league season is always notable. For Honeycutt, his moment to shine had to wait until this year, despite being a first-round pick in 2024 by the Orioles.

Honeycutt’s thoughts on his landmark performance

Per MLB.com, Honeycutt stands tied at the top with players like the Yankees’ Spencer Jones and the Red Sox’s Jarren Duran. However, the Orioles’ prospect is singular in boasting a perfect spring training outing.

He shared his insights with MLB.com, saying, “Last year was tough, and it’s a new year, new me. I’m excited about it,” he expressed. “I’m just trying to be early, work in the middle of the field, and honestly, just put a good swing on a pitch I want to hit. That’s probably the main thing, and just continue to do that over and over again.”

Other players homering thrice in spring training

Currently, three home runs serve as the pinnacle of spring training stats. Alongside Honeycutt, Jones, and Duran, several other players have matched this feat, albeit with more at-bats:

Charlie Condon – Rockies: 3 HR in 14 AB

Jarren Duran – Red Sox: 3 HR in 12 AB

Big Gamel – Braves: 3 HR in 11 AB

Connor Griffin – Pirates: 3 HR in 14 AB

Vince Honeycutt – Orioles: 3 HR in 3 AB

Spencer Jones – Yankees: 3 HR in 10 AB

TJ Rumifield – Rockies: 3 HR in 14 AB

Mike Yastrzemski – Braves: 3 HR in 10 AB

