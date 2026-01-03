MLB Rumors: Besides Pete Alonso, the Orioles could snatch another player targeted by the Mets

The New York Mets and Baltimore Orioles have been at the center of attention this past offseason following the high-profile departure of Pete Alonso. Looking ahead to the 2026 MLB season, both teams are aiming to bolster their rosters with a major free agent signing.

According to insider Mark Feinsand, the Orioles have set their sights on former Houston Astros pitcher Framber Valdez, who is also a top target for Carlos Mendoza to add to his team.

If Baltimore manages to add Valdez to its roster for the upcoming season, he would be yet another player taken from the Mets, following Alonso’s decision to leave the Big Apple.

As of January 2026, Framber Valdez is one of the most prominent free agents on the market after finishing his tenure with the Houston Astros. Following a 2025 season where he posted a 3.66 ERA and 187 strikeouts over 192 innings, Valdez declined a $22 million qualifying offer to seek a long-term deal.

Valdez is seeked by the Mets

Currently, he is heavily linked to teams like the Mets, Orioles, Giants, and Braves, with projections suggesting a contract in the range of $150–$180 million for five or six seasons.

Another player in the Mets’ crosshairs

The New York Mets have prioritized stabilizing their starting rotation this winter, leading to significant reports that the Mets are linked to the top free-agent starter Ranger Suarez. Following a strong 2025 campaign where he posted a 3.20 ERA and 151 strikeouts over 157.1 innings for the Phillies, the 30-year-old left-hander is viewed by David Stearns and the front office as an ideal veteran presence.

His elite command and postseason pedigree—highlighted by a remarkable 1.48 career playoff ERA—make him a primary target to provide much-needed reliability at the top of the Mets’ 2026 rotation.