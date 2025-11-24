Mets fans blast Steve and Alex Cohen after their message on the Brandon Nimmo trade

New York Mets fans aren’t exactly thrilled with the way Brandon Nimmo left the team, especially after a strong individual season, and they showed their frustration by firing back at Steve and Alex Cohen’s farewell message to the veteran outfielder.

The joint statement from Alex and her husband, team owner Steve Cohen, read: “Brandon represented our organization with heart, grit and passion. He embodied everything that it meant to be a Met on and off the field. We are grateful for everything he gave to our team and community. We wish Brandon, Chelsea and Tatum all the best.”

The post, shared on the Mets’ X account, has collected 94 replies so far, many of them from fans upset about the Nimmo trade. “Terrible trade,” wrote Johnny St. Pete (@johnmccloy). “Nimmo was the heart of the team and you ripped it out,” added Barbara Granickas (@Samandphilsmom).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Some fans believe trading Nimmo was unnecessary

While a few fans supported the Cohens’ message, the overwhelming sentiment was that moving on from Nimmo didn’t need to happen. “You didn’t have to trade him,” one fan said. “I hope you have a plan because this move just made the team worse on the field and at the plate,” added Zak123 (@zaklukiewicz).

Advertisement

“Steve, you s— for letting this happen. You bring in an older player on the down side of his career. And look at his stats — Nimmo is much better than him. Bring back Pete and Diaz already, it is disgraceful that you haven’t done that yet. Wake up, the team is going backwards,” wrote William Thompson Jr. (@william50819989).

Advertisement

see also Brandon Nimmo’s message shows zero resentment toward Mets after approving Rangers trade

“Brandon Nimmo was everything to this team and we all wanted to see him retire a Met. Most of us wanted him to be captain. Nothing you say will fix this. Nothing,” said Danielle (@MississippiMets) in an emotional reaction to the outfielder’s departure.

Advertisement

Fans call for Edwin Díaz and Pete Alonso to return

Mixed in with the harsh replies to the Cohens’ message were fans demanding the team reunite with two of their stars. “Cool, now sign Díaz, Alonso and Bellinger. Other than that, we really don’t care about the platitudes,” wrote Shawn O’Halloran (@lasvegasgeeks).

Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets reacts after being called out on strikes. (Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Steve Cohen, don’t let your POBO dismantle this core. His rotation was the glaring reason we didn’t make the playoffs. Pete must be signed. Losing two homegrown fan favorites isn’t gonna sit well with fans,” wrote Stacy NYC (@hustlediva1) in response.