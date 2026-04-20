Garrett Crochet knows the Boston Red Sox need to find answers quickly as they sit at 8–13 with a key series against the New York Yankees looming on April 21. Still, the left-hander made it clear there’s plenty of time to turn things around.

Crochet told reporters about the team’s situation: “You can’t be out of the playoffs in April. There’s still a lot of time for us to start playing our best baseball. If we were doing it right now, that really wouldn’t matter a whole lot either.”

His comments were shared on X by Tyler Milliken, who noted that Crochet spent an extended period with the media after the sunday game, answering every question he could while addressing the team’s frustration during this rough stretch.

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Crochet turns the focus on himself

Crochet hasn’t just spoken about the Red Sox’s struggles, he’s also been critical of his own performance and how it’s impacted the team. In a report by Chris Cotillo for MassLive, he addressed his recent outings following the April 19 loss.

Garrett Crochet took a long time with the media after the game. Made sure to answer every question.



Made it clear the team is frustrated.



"You can't be out of the playoffs in April. There's still a lot of time for us to start playing our best baseball. If we were doing it right… pic.twitter.com/ltp87EHKob — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) April 20, 2026

“The performance up to this point, I’ve said it’s unacceptable multiple times going back to Houston,” Crochet said, referring to a stretch of four games in which he allowed multiple runs and the team dropped three of them. “But it’s still the case.” He also admitted that his outing against the Astros, where he gave up 10 earned runs, remains especially difficult to process.

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Through the early part of the 2026 season, Crochet holds a 7.88 ERA, the highest among Red Sox pitchers. Connelly Early has been the staff’s most effective arm so far, posting a 2.29 ERA through four MLB starts, while the rest of the rotation sits above the 3.00 mark.