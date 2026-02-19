Trending topics:
MLB

Phillies teammate of Bryce Harper issues bold statement on team’s World Series aspirations

The Philadelphia Phillies' fanbase has high expectations for the upcoming season, and one of Bryce Harper's teammates has made a bold statement regarding the team's World Series aspirations.

By Santiago Tovar

Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on.
As the upcoming MLB season approaches, the Philadelphia Phillies are poised to be a team to watch, with expectations running high due to prominent players like Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper, who are anticipated to lead the charge this year.

Also making waves within the Phillies organization is veteran pitcher Aaron Nola, who’s spent his entire career with Philadelphia and is entering his 12th year with the team. When asked about his aspirations for the season, he made a bold proclamation about the Phillies’ World Series ambitions.

We have the team to go back to the World Series. That’s our goal. We all believe that we can win one. We all love each other. It’s a really close clubhouse, so with this group, it would definitely be special,” Nola told the media before the spring training games.

With this positive atmosphere and the anticipation surrounding the organization during the offseason, manager Rob Thomson and his crew are ready to go all out this season, aiming to compete in the World Series and secure another title for Philadelphia.

Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola #27 of the Philadelphia Phillies pitches during a game.

Nola’s projected stats for the upcoming season

The Phillies are counting on players like Nola to deliver impressive stats in the regular season, as Philadelphia is urged to rely on him as rotation faces early-season uncertainty. According to projections from Baseball Reference for the 2026 MLB season, Nola is expected to record the following statistics:

  • W/L: 8-8
  • ERA: 4.54
  • Saves: 1
  • Innings Pitched: 127.0
  • Hits: 124
  • Runs: 68
  • ER: 64
  • HR: 20
  • BB: 37
  • SO: 125
Phillies’ projected pitching rotation with Nola

Nola is expected to feature prominently in the Phillies’ lineup for the upcoming season, including Opening Day. However, he may be sidelined for that game. Here is the projected rotation for the Phillies in the first game of the season:

  1. Cristopher Sanchez (LHP)
  2. Jesus Luzardo (LHP)
  3. Aaron Nola (RHP)
  4. Taijuan Walker (RHP)
  5. Andrew Painter (RHP)
