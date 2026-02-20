Trending topics:
Matthew Tkachuk fires up Team USA vs Team Canada clash in 2026 Winter Olympics hockey

Matthew Tkachuk stated that the gold medal game between Team USA and Team Canada will be a historic event at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Matthew Tkachuk of Team USA at the 2026 Winter Olympics
© Gregory Shamus/Getty ImagesMatthew Tkachuk of Team USA at the 2026 Winter Olympics

Matthew Tkackuk and Team USA defeated Slovakia 6-2 in the men’s hockey semifinals at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Now, in the long-awaited gold medal game, they will face Canada.

“This is the pinnacle the sport. This is as good as it gets, and a rivalry that’s as good as it gets. There will be not one TV without this game on in the United States and in Canada. And that should get you pretty fired up.”

Team USA has not won the gold medal since the 1980 Olympics in Lake Placid, and in recent decades, Canada has been the major obstacle to reaching the top of the podium, with a generation led by Sidney Crosby.

When will Team USA play vs Team Canada in 2026 Winter Olympics gold medal game?

Team USA will play Team Canada next Sunday at 8:10 AM (ET) in the men’s hockey gold medal game at the 2026 Winter Olympics. The final event to close two weeks that have been memorable in Milan–Cortina.

Is Sidney Crosby out of Team Canada vs Team USA?

No. Sidney Crosby is not out of the game between Team Canada and Team USA. Coach Jon Cooper said his chances are still improving, but his status is uncertain.

Auston Matthews sends clear message ahead of Team USA vs Team Canada in 2026 Winter Olympics gold medal game

