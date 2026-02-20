Trending topics:
Winter Olympics

Auston Matthews sends clear message ahead of Team USA vs Team Canada in 2026 Winter Olympics gold medal game

Auston Matthews is ready for a blockbuster gold medal game at the 2026 Winter Olympics between Team USA and Team Canada.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Auston Matthews of Team USA
© David Becker/Getty ImagesAuston Matthews of Team USA

Team USA is gearing up for the men’s hockey gold medal game at the 2026 Winter Olympics, and Auston Matthews sent a clear message about Team Canada ahead of the highly anticipated showdown.

In an interview with NBC, Matthews described the upcoming game with excitement: “It’s going to be incredible. It’s an amazing opportunity obviously. It’s a great rivalry. Two great teams. It will be a really exciting match on Sunday.”

His comments underline both the competitive intensity and the significance of the historic rivalry, signaling that Team USA is fully prepared to face Canada head-on. It’s important to remember that the last gold medal for Team USA in men’s hockey came in 1980 at Lake Placid.

2026 Winter Olympics: Team USA will face Team Canada for gold medal in men’s hockey

Beyond the words, Auston Matthews’ message is also a warning. Team Canada knows they will encounter a focused, skilled, and motivated opponent led by one of the NHL’s premier players. Right now, many experts see the Americans as favorites.

With both squads loaded with NHL talent and Olympic experience, the stage is set for one of the most thrilling matchups of the tournament. Canada had a 3-0 record in round robin, but suffered in knockout stages against Czechia and Finland.

Meanwhile, Team USA looked dominant in the semifinals beating Slovakia with a 6-2 score. The toughest test was in the quarterfinals with a 2-1 victory over Sweden.

Connor McDavid, Mitch Marner and Team Canada get warning from Jon Cooper after Sidney Crosby’s injury vs Czechia in 2026 Winter Olympics hockey

Connor McDavid, Mitch Marner and Team Canada get warning from Jon Cooper after Sidney Crosby’s injury vs Czechia in 2026 Winter Olympics hockey

