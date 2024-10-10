Hawk Tuah Girl Hailey Welch tweets out New York Mets winning percentage since she threw out first pitch

Hawk Tuah Girl Hailey Welch, along with McDonald’s character Grimace, has become one of the New York Mets' indirect lucky charms.

Hawk Tuah Girl Hailey Welch made a bold tweet, claiming that the New York Mets‘ run of luck is due to her throwing out the first pitch leading up to the team’s summer surge that took them to the playoffs.

Since the viral sensation threw her famous first pitch on August 15th, the Mets have achieved a winning percentage of .643. Welch tweeted an image of that statistic with the text, “Gm 𝕏 #iykyk.”

The other “personality” contributing to the Mets’ luck during the late run of the MLB season is McDonald’s character Grimace; since his first pitch on June 3rd, the Mets have a winning percentage of .612 and won seven straight games following that appearance.

Hawk Tuah Girl Hailey Welch: A New New York Mets Fan

In a way, it has been Hailey Welch who has “owned” the Mets’ run of good form, which has taken the team to the NLCS after defeating the Milwaukee Brewers in the Wild Card Series and the Philadelphia Phillies in the Division Series.

Hailey Welch went viral due to a TikTok interview where she discussed dating situations and pleasuring men; since becoming famous, she has tried to move past that “internet persona.”

